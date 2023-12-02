close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Veteran actor Junior Mehmood battling with stage four cancer, says his close friend Salam Kazi

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood battling with stage four cancer, says his close friend Salam Kazi

ANI |
Dec 02, 2023 10:27 PM IST

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in films like Kati Patang and Aan Milo Sajna among others, is currently battling with stage four cancer.

Junior Mehmood has been ill for two months now.

Salam Kazi, a close friend of the actor told news agency ANI, “He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing.”

He also said, "And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it's a stage four cancer."

Actor Johnny Lever also paid a visit to Junior Mehmood at his Mumbai residence. Junior Mehmood (67) has featured in over 200 films in different languages. He is best known for movies such as Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980).

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
