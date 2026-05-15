Jyotika says Ashwini Iyer Tiwari listened to her and Sonakshi Sinha 'more than a male director would' on System sets

It has been a long time coming, but Jyotika is back in Hindi films. The actor, who began her journey in cinema with a Hindi release in 1998, found success in Tamil cinema, only sporadically appearing in Hindi films. In 2024, she returned to Bollywood after over 25 years, and now, she is very prolific there, looking at her third Hindi film release in two years. The actor will soon be seen in System, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s legal drama, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha. Ahead of the film’s release, Jyotika speaks with Hindustan Times about the film, her role, and the experience of working on set with Ashwini.

Jyotika on working with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Jyotika and Sonakshi Sinha in a still from System.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

System marks the first collaboration between Jyotika, Sonakshi, and Ashwini. The veteran actor says the experience of working with a female director is ‘always comfortable’. “She listened to us, probably a little more than a male director would on a set,” she quips, with a smile.

“There is more of a connection with your own gender. Your process of thinking connects more, rather,” she says. “I also feel a lot of intimate scenes were shot respectfully. She shot the way she would want to see them and the way we would want ourselves seen on screen.”

Sonakshi hails Ashwini's approach

Her co-star, Sonakshi, agrees. The actor adds, “Only a woman understands another woman in a way that is real. I have always had a great experience working with women directors. I prefer it. They approach everything with a different sensibility, sensitivity, and vulnerability. That is very important in bringing out such characters that are flawed, real, and human.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Jyotika on her character in System {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jyotika on her character in System {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} System is a legal drama that sees Jyotika play a court stenographer with limited means, who helps a young public prosecutor (played by Sonakshi). Talking about what drew her to the character, she says, “There are few such characters written today. One of the reasons I was attracted to the character is that she expresses her emotions through her eyes. There are fewer dialogues, but there's a lot to be said.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} System is a legal drama that sees Jyotika play a court stenographer with limited means, who helps a young public prosecutor (played by Sonakshi). Talking about what drew her to the character, she says, “There are few such characters written today. One of the reasons I was attracted to the character is that she expresses her emotions through her eyes. There are fewer dialogues, but there's a lot to be said.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

System also stars Ashutosh Gowariker as a top defence lawyer, who happens to be Sonakshi’s character’s father. The film, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON