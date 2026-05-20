Jyotika backs Deepika Padukone, compares work hours in South cinema and Bollywood: ‘They pack up at 6’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently advocated for eight-hour work shifts for actors in order to maintain a healthy work-life balance. However, reports later claimed that she exited Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD over her demand for shorter working hours. In a recent interview with Times Entertainment, Jyotika and Sonakshi Sinha supported Deepika’s stance. Jyotika also revealed the stark difference between the Bollywood and South cinema when it comes to work schedules.

Jyotika says South film shoots pack up at 6

Jyotika on South depiction in Bollywood

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When asked about their views on eight-hour shifts for actors, Jyotika shared that she never had to specifically ask for it while working in South cinema. She said, “I don’t know because in South we have our shifts getting over at 6. They pack up at 6 for 99 percent films. We start early morning — it is always like 7 to 6 or 9 to 6.”

Sonakshi added, “Why are we even questioning it yet? There are so many male actors who don’t work a minute beyond eight hours. Irrespective of whether their shot is done or not, they sit in their car and leave. Nobody questions them. Now, I feel if you are an actor and have reached a level where you are doing such good work and have been in the industry for long enough, it is okay to demand an eight-hour shift.”

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{{^usCountry}} Jyotika further added that Deepika deserves an eight-hour shift now more than ever because she also has a child to nurture. Sonakshi agreed with her views. Deepika Padukone on eight-hour shifts for actors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jyotika further added that Deepika deserves an eight-hour shift now more than ever because she also has a child to nurture. Sonakshi agreed with her views. Deepika Padukone on eight-hour shifts for actors {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, after reports emerged that Deepika had exited Spirit, rumours surfaced online claiming that the actor had demanded eight-hour shifts along with a share in the film’s profits. Later, when the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that Deepika would not be part of the sequel, more reports suggested that she had asked for extra payment for every hour beyond a seven-hour shift, along with separate accommodation for her crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, after reports emerged that Deepika had exited Spirit, rumours surfaced online claiming that the actor had demanded eight-hour shifts along with a share in the film’s profits. Later, when the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that Deepika would not be part of the sequel, more reports suggested that she had asked for extra payment for every hour beyond a seven-hour shift, along with separate accommodation for her crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In November last year, Deepika explained why she believes eight-hour shifts are ideal for actors. She said society has normalised overworking and often mistakes burnout for dedication. According to her, eight hours of work a day are sufficient for both the human body and mind, and people can only give their best when they are physically and mentally healthy. She also stated that bringing a burnt-out person back into the system benefits no one. Jyotika and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In November last year, Deepika explained why she believes eight-hour shifts are ideal for actors. She said society has normalised overworking and often mistakes burnout for dedication. According to her, eight hours of work a day are sufficient for both the human body and mind, and people can only give their best when they are physically and mentally healthy. She also stated that bringing a burnt-out person back into the system benefits no one. Jyotika and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Jyotika and Sonakshi are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming film, System. The legal drama features Jyotika as a court stenographer with limited means who helps a young public prosecutor, played by Sonakshi. The film also stars Ashutosh Gowariker as a leading defence lawyer, who also happens to be Sonakshi’s character’s father. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga, the film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.

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