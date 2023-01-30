Jyotika confesses she’s huge fan of Rajkummar Rao after completing shoot for comeback Hindi film Sri, Suriya reacts

Actor Jyotika is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after two decades with upcoming biographical drama Sri, a film on on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to reveal that she has completed filming for her portion in the film and admitted to being a huge fan of her co-star Rajkummar Rao. Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa line up for prasad at Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja celebration. See pics

In her post, Jyotika opened up about her experience of working with the crew and how growth is all that she’s taking back as an actor. “Wrapped up my portions for “SRI” with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank you Tushaar and Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood… learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is….. GROWTH (sic).”

Replying to Jyotika’s post, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani wrote: “We miss you already ! We are so so lucky to have had the opportunity to get to know you and see you perform so naturally and effortlessly! Was an absolute pleasure. love you (sic).” In the comments section, Jyotika’s husband Suriya wrote: “May this wonderful journey win hearts (sic). “ Tushar commented, “Hope to keep on working with you in the future more and more.”

Starring Rajkummar Rao in the central role, Sri is directed by director Tushar Hiranandani. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Jyotika’s last Hindi outing was the 2001 film Little John, which was directed by veteran Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The movie was simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil and English. Jyotika recently completed work on her upcoming Malayalam project, Kaathal. To be directed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, the film will see Jyotika team up with Mammootty for the first time. She was last seen in Tamil film Udanpirappe, which was produced by her actor husband Suriya.

