Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa line up for prasad at Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja celebration. See pics

Rajkummar Rao and actor-wife Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, music composer Pritam attended Anurag Basu's Saraswati P festivities uja on Thursday. The filmmaker organised a puja and distributed prasad on the occasion of Basant Panchmi as Rajkummar, Patralekhaa, producer Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan sat in a line. Also read: Shehzada song Chedkhaniyan: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring colours to your day

Anurag Basu shared several pictures from the puja on Instagram and captioned it, “Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun.” A picture shows Patralekhaa in a beige saree, Rajkummar in a purple shirt worn over a black tee, Bhushan Kumar in orange and Kartik Aaryan in a white kurta pyjama sitting in a line as they waited to be served the customary khichdi.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao at the puja.

Anurag Basu, Pritam, Rajkummar Rao with Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan.

Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao and Kartik Aaryan having prasad.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan at the puja.

Anurag Basu shared many more pictures which showed his industry friends savouring the prasad that included not just khichdi but puri, papad, sabji etc as well. A picture also shows Pritam smiling for the camera as he looked on from the other side while Patralekhaa, Rajkummar and Bhushan Kumar had their food. Commenting on Anurag Basu's post, Patralekhaa wrote, “Love you Dada.. Missed you Taani ma’am.” Anurag also shared a group picture which had him, Rakkummar, Kartik, Bhushan Kumar and few others posing together for the camera.

Abhishek Bachchan is also seen in a pink kurta pyjama, praying in front of Goddess Saraswati idol at the puja. Fatima, who was in a white saree, is also seen posing in front of the idol in one of the pictures. Another picture shows her having the prasad at the puja. A picture also shows Aditya Roy Kapur in a short white kurta and blue denims while having the prasad.

Commenting on Anurag's post, Richa Chadha commented, “Sorry to have missed this. FOMO (fear of missing out).” Rajkummar also wrote, “Dada khoob moja (too much fun, brother)."

Kartik Aaryan also took to Instagram to share a selfie with Anurag Basu and a longer shot of Anurag standing alongside Pritam. He captioned it, “Saraswati Pujo.” Thanking Anurag for the feast, Rajkummar also wrote on his Instagram Stories “Dada ka pyaar (Anurag brother's love)," along with a picture from the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON