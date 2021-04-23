Kabir Bedi recalls when Parveen Babi and Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida had a verbal spat at a restaurant in Rome

Actor Kabir Bedi has shared an incident when Parveen Babi and Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida had a tiff at a restaurant in Rome. He read an excerpt from his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor, during a media interaction.

Kabir said Gina had invited them to her place to meet a gathering of friends. She then took them to a private dinner at an exclusive restaurant.

"The evening with Gina started badly. From the moment Parveen and I were ushered into her living room...she ignored Parveen..she spoke only to me. I tried to include Parveen but it didn't quite work...I could feel Parveen's anger rising but I didn't want to be rude to the legendary Gina Lollobrigida in her own home. Things didn't get any better and we left her home after cocktails at Gina's we headed into Rome...to a restaurant whose name I forget. It had a classy ambiance...a band played ballroom music near a dimly lit dance floor. Parveen and I were ushered to our table and seated in front of Gina... 'Let's dance' said Gina taking my hand as she rose from the table. I followed her onto the dance floor as Parveen looked on annoyed...She looked over at Parveen and said, 'She's very beautiful, I smiled in appreciation..we drifted back to our table," he told Bollywood Hungama during the reading.

"Gina finally settled in and turned to talk to Parveen. 'And you, my dear, what are you doing here?' she said with the air of a queen 'following the star?' I was too surprised to react. It was an undisguised attack by a star I admired on the woman I loved. How was I to respond?..she pissed off my woman. Parveen replied sharp as a razor, quick as a rapier before I could think of anything. 'No, my dear' she said with a deadly gleam in her eye, 'I'm with my man because I have a man'. 'Oh gosh' Gina surprised 'she's clever, this one is very clever," Kabir added.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted at clinic, do not stop for pics at paparazzi's requests

Recently, Kabir had narrated a series of fascinating and memorable anecdotes that he has written in his book. When his book was referred to as being cinematic, he hoped that the book would be adapted for the screen or for a series. The actor talked of his journey in film, television and theatre, and shared the ups and downs he faced in life.