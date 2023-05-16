Kacchey Limbu trailer: Radhika Madan assembles a cricket team to win it all in this heartwarming family drama

In Shubham Yogi's directorial debut Kacchey Limbu, releasing soon on Jio Cinema, Radhika Madan and Rajat Barmecha play siblings who play cricket and end up competing against one another. When Akash (Rajat) gets the choice to join the Underarm Premier League (UPL) as the face of the league, his sister Aditi (Radhika) feels he is giving up his dreams. He puts across a challenge to her to assemble her own team to play in the society league. (Also read: Creator Shubham Yogi on Minus One New Chapter: 'I don't think any one of us is in a happy love story')

Radhika Madan puts together a cricket team in this sports family drama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi somehow ends up doing just that. She recruits her brother's former teammate (Ayush Mehra), the society watchman and other ragtag team members. Their team name ends up being Kacchey Limbu. Suddenly, the underdog team begins to come together and become competitors in the league. This also means that the siblings end up competing against one another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radhika as Aditi states in the trailer, "Jo kabhi nahin kiya, usse karne ke liye theek wahi karna padta hai jo kabhi nahi kya (What has never been done before, to do that, you have to do something which has never been done before)." On YouTube, fans shared that they were eager to watch the sports film. One fan wrote, "Would definitely watch for Ayush Mehra." Another shared, "Congrats team kacchey limbu." Yet another added, "Can’t wait for this exciting tale."

The film arrives just as things are heating up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the final teams for the playoffs will be decided soon. Written and directed by Shubham, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Produced by Jio Studios and Mango People Media, it will be released on Jio Cinema for free on May 19, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radhika was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo with Dimple Kapadia, Isha Talwar and Angira Dhar. She also has the films Sanaa, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar and Happy Teacher's Day awaiting release this year. Ayush is making his feature film debut with Kacchey Limbu. Rajat made his film debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan in 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.