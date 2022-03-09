Kahaani turns 10: Sujoy Ghosh recalls it was extremely difficult for him to find money for the film

Over the past 10 years, Kahaani has got a cult status, something that filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh finds very flattering.

“I don’t feel 10 years [have passed]. People still talk to me about Kahaani like it was yesterday, so I have not been allowed to feel 10 years. Thankfully, the film has got so much love, they keep talking about it everywhere I go. I am not complaining. I may have made the film but audience is still looking after the film for so long,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But Ghosh says that the journey of the film from inception to execution was a tough one, especially since it was a female led story.

“It was tough in terms of getting people to back with the fact that it was an action/thriller with a female protagonist, particular from me who was coming out of two massive flops (Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak and Aladin). There was nobody around and trust me I knocked on every door. I got screwed trying to find money for Kahaani,” he tells us.

Ghosh shares that after the film released, the notions changed. “[Someone from] a big studio came to me and said,’What a twist, and our eyes popped out’, and I am thinking I narrated the script to you, twice, were you not listening,” he recalls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a filmmaker today, Ghosh is content that the movie triggered a change in the film industry.

“Kahaani helped assure people with money and producers that these films can be made and they can make money also. So people would invest money with in films female protagonists. There were other friends of mine at that time who had scripts with female protagonists but just couldn’t find the money,” he explains.

Ghosh credits his leading lady, Vidya Balan for believing in the film’s script right from the beginning. “Kudos to Vidya for carrying this film on her shoulders. It was something we all believed in. It was a story we wanted to tell and be associated with,” he says, adding that he is looking forward to taking the franchise forward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We did Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016) and Bob Biswas (2021) and if the right script comes we will do more,” he ends.