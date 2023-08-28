Kainaat Arora: I can’t restrict myself to one industry

Kainaat Arora is best known for the adult comedy flick Grand Masti (2013), but the actor says that she is much than a one film wonder.

Actor Kainaat Arora during her shoot for KC Bokadia’s film Teesri Begum at Aunty House in Lucknow recently.

“Unfortunately, the audience and even the film industry for that matter, judge you with the number of Hindi films on your CV, which is absolutely wrong. I am an artiste, performer and an entertainer and I can’t restrict myself to one industry! I have done a lot of regional films, and I am knee-deep busy with my work –live shows, catalogue shoots, corporate events, public appearances and what not! I have completed four projects of late – two OTT series and two films,” says the UPite on her visit to Lucknow for the shoot of KC Bokadia’s Teesri Begum.

Actor Kainaat Arora during her shoot for KC Bokadia’s film Teesri Begum in Lucknow.

She asserts, “Our glamourous image is always in focus while the hard work an artiste does goes unnoticed. During Navratri every year, I get to attend at least nine shows in different cities so work never stops. Also, I try to give my best for every project, like in this film I did stunts without a body double and have bruised body, we work without AC, are sleep deprived and it’s only then we are able to earn the luxuries. So, work is what matters for any artiste.”

On her upcoming projects she tells, “I have completed OTT series Reth opposite Karanvir Sharmabased on sand mining, thriller Fatima where I am playing wife of Hiten Tejwani and adventure-thriller Tipsy directed by Deepak Tijori based on Hollywood film Hangover. In Bokadia sir’s film I am playing a Rajput woman. In between, I did a film with Ram Gopal Verma, but it was shelved. I also did song Tota with Sonu Nigam-Meet Bros and a song in film Ishq Pashmina (2022).”

Kainaat before a stunt.

Talking about working with big stars, she says, “My Malayalam Laila O Laila debut was opposite Mohanlal, then my Tamil debut Mankatha with Ajith Kumar, Punjabi film Faraar opposite Gippy Gerewal, first Hindi song Aila Re Aila with Akshay (Kumar in Khatta Meetha, 2010) and acting debut in Indra Kumar film. I may have worked a little less but whatever I have done has been with the best of directors and actors.”

The actor tells, “I come from Saharanpur (UP), with my father being a businessman. It was not easy to even go to Delhi. During my course in NIFT someone clicked my pictures and I got my first ad-film and then ramp happened. Rest is history as they say. Acting was nowhere on my mind, but I landed here. Coming from small town it’s a big deal for me, kabhi socha bhi nahi tha...”

