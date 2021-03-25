Kajal Aggarwal gets ‘bribes’ from husband Gautam Kitchlu to make up for lack of quality time with her. See photo

Actor Kajal Aggarwal got sweet treats from her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu, to make up for the lack of time spent with her. She took to Instagram stories to share a picture of the assortment of chocolates he got for her and joked that he was responsible for ‘ruining (her) diet’.

Kajal shared a picture of herself smiling as she held up several bars of chocolate. “When my husband brings back bribes to make up for lack of quality time (also ends up ruining my diet),” she wrote, along with a facepalm emoji. “Which do you think I devoured first?” she asked fans.

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram story.

Last year, in October, Kajal married Gautam in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, after several years of being in a relationship with him. Sharing the first pictures of the wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

Kajal and Gautam had a ‘Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding’, which also included the Telugu ritual of Jeelakarra Bellam, to honour their relationships with south India. The ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times.

Also see: Anushka Sharma’s adorable birthday wish for dad features daughter Vamika. See photos

In an Instagram post, Kajal opened up about the challenges of planning a wedding during the Covid-19 pandemic, and how her guests were in a bio bubble. “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon,” she wrote.

Last month, Kajal made her digital debut with the horror series Live Telecast, which came out on Disney+ Hotstar. Last week, she saw the release of Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama, Mumbai Saga.