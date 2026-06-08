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‘Mandodari’ Kajal Aggarwal says Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana is 'something India has never witnessed before'

Kajal Aggarwal shared her experience playing the role of Ravana's wife in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic, Ramayana. 

Jun 08, 2026 11:37 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the epic has already generated immense excitement among audiences. In a recent interview with Variety India, actor Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Mandodari, Ravana's wife, opened up about her experience of being part of the much-anticipated project.

Kajal Aggarwal talks about Ramayana

Kajal Aggarwal shares her experience working on Ramayana.

When asked about her experience of working on Ramayana, Kajal shared, "The experience was so different because it's a technically superior production. It's just something India has never witnessed before. And as actors, it's pretty much the first time that we're doing something like this. It is an intrinsically Indian story and it's so close to our hearts."

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol and Lord Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Yash as Ravana.

The two-part mythological film is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. The film is billed as the most expensive Indian production ever. Reports say the combined landing cost of the two parts is as high as 4000 crore ($500 million), making it one of the most expensive films in the world.

 
kajal aggarwal ramayana ranbir kapoor yash
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