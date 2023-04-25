Kajal Aggarwal shares sweet photo of extended family with personalised T-shirts for son Neil's first birthday

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated the first birthday of their son Neil Kitchlu in a special manner. The couple posed with their extended family members wearing personalised T-shirts marking Neil's milestone birthday. Neil had turned one on April 19 and the actor also shared a special post marking his first birthday as well. Fans commented with red heart emojis and found the photoshoot very 'cute'. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares cute pic of son Neil sitting inside a box as she wishes him on first birthday. See post)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a cute photoshoot for their son Neil's first birthday.

Gautam and Kajal tagged their family members and wrote in a joint post, "La familia of #mronederful (heart eyes and red heart emoji)." The grand family photograph taken outdoors shows both sets of grandparents seated in the front, with one of Neil's young cousins ahead of them on a little seat. The couple's siblings and their partners and children are all posing for the photo. Each T-shirt has a label on how they are related to Mr Onedeful aka birthday boy Neil. Gautam and Kajal are in the middle as she smiles widely and holds Neil, who is sucking on his thumb.

Fans thought the family coming together for the photoshoot was very 'cute' and several of them dropped red heart emojis on their post. One fan remarked, "She is a family girl.. She give more importance to her family." Others wished Neil. Another fan wrote, "So so cute! Happy 1, sweetest Neil."

Last week, Kajal had shared a photograph of Neil sitting in a box smiling with a balloon in the shape of number one floating above him. He was dressed in a yellow shirt with white overalls. She posted, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1 !!!! @neil_kitchlu #heartistoofull #overwhelmed #neverknewlovelikethisbefore #1yearold and #oneyearoldparents." Actor Raashii Khanna had commented, "Awwwww happy birthday to this cute little munchkin." Rakul Preet Singh had added, "Omg what a cutieeeeeee." Neha Dhupia, Hansika Motwani and Lakshmi Manchu had also sent birthday messages on her post for Neil.

Kajal was last seen in the Tamil film Ghosty in March. She also has the Tamil films Karungaapiyam and Indian 2, the Hindi film Uma and an untitled Telugu film by Anil Ravipudi lined up for release this year.

