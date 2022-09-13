Kajol and Ajay Devgn wish son Yug with old pic on 12th birthday, pen notes: 'Best part of life is growing up with you'

Actor-couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn on Tuesday wished their son Yug Devgan as he clocked his 12th birthday. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Kajol and Ajay shared throwback pictures with Yug and also penned sweet notes. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn and son Yug seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja; Kajol shares video)

On her Instagram, Kajol posted a photo in which she hugged Yug as they smiled and posed on a boat. The blue sky and several other boats on the water were seen in the background. In the picture, Kajol wore a brown outfit, cream shawl, a cap and dark sunglasses. Yug opted for a grey outfit.

Kajol captioned the post, "Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times ….Because….. u need them for birthday posts off course. Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile! (kissing face and red heart emojis)."

Ajay Devgn posted a photo of himself and Yug sitting outdoors somewhere abroad, as they looked at each other. In the photo, Ajay wore a royal blue T-shirt, blue denims, brown shoes and dark sunglasses. Yug opted for a white outfit and matching shoes.

Sharing the photo, Ajay wrote, "The best part of life is ‘growing’ up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk. Happy Birthday Yug (red heart emoji)."

Reacting to their posts, fans also wished Yug and showered love on him. "Happy Birthday Yug. Stay Blessed," said a person. "We love you very much Yug you are a lovely boy. We wish you all the best," wrote an Instagram user. "Happy birthday may this year brings him joy and happiness," commented another fan. "Beautiful mama and handsome son god bless you guys," read a comment.

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 after dating each other for four years. The couple has two children--daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug. They welcomed Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Kajol has several projects in the pipeline including her debut web series, Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. In the upcoming show, she will play a lawyer for the first time. Directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Banijay Asia, the show is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife. She will also feature along with Vishal Jethwa in Salaam Venky, helmed by Revathi.

Fans will see Ajay in the upcoming movie Drishyam 2, helmed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. It will release in theatres on November 18.

