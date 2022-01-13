Kajol celebrates Lohri with mom-in-law Veena Devgan, ropes in son Yug for a hug. See pics

The pandemic may have stopped large-scale festivities but it hasn’t dulled the festive spirit for Kajol. On the occasion of Lohri, the actor has shared glimpses of her homely celebrations of the festival with pictures of her with her family at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol took to her Instagram on Thursday evening to share some glimpses of the Lohri celebrations at her house. She shared a picture of herself, son Yug, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi, and Neelam’s son Daanish on her Instagram feed. The selfie shows Kajol and Neelam sharing a sweet moment with their sons. “Mamas and babies and happies,” Kajol captioned the picture, adding a Lohri wish for everyone.

The picture posted by Kajol with mom-in-law Veena Devgan and sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor posted another picture in her Instagram Stories where she and Neelam can be seen standing with Ajay’s mother Veena Devgan. Kajol has a big plate of popcorn in her hand with the caption #HappyLohri written on it. Kajol’s husband actor Ajay Devgn and daughter Nysa did not feature in the photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol routinely celebrates festivals with her family. Through the pandemic, she regularly posted pictures of festive celebrations on social media, ranging from Durga Puja to Christmas.

Also read: Kajol celebrates Christmas with son Yug and mom-in-law, shows off the sweater she knitted for him

But it hasn’t been just festivities for her in the pandemic. Kajol has been steadily working as well. The actor made her streaming debut with her Netflix film Tribhangha last year. Before that, she was last seen on screen opposite husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji in 2020. She will next be seen in Revathy’s film The Last Hurrah. Talking about the project in a statement in October, she said, “I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.