Kajol says she looked like horse during Jaati Hoon Main song shoot: ‘Shah Rukh Khan was like just shut up’

The onscreen pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is still considered one of the most memorable in Hindi Cinema even after all these years. In a new interview, while promoting her upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series The Trial, Kajol opened up about working with Shah Rukh and shared an anecdote from the making of the song Jaati Hoon Main of Karan Arjun. (Also read: Kajol reveals Nysa's unexpected response when she told her that she hopes to see her get a daughter like herself)

A still from the song Jaati Hoon Main.

Kajol was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. The film was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, and also starred Salman Khan, Raakhee Gulzar and Mamta Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Kajol played the character of Sonia Saxena in the film.

Jaati Hoon Main song shoot

In a new interview with Mashable India, Kajol opened up about filming for the Jaati Hoon Main song and how Shah Rukh helped her through the process. "We have laughed so much. I think Shah Rukh and me have laughed so much. I think he was giving me courage over here to say, 'Please, finish the song.' The dance part was the easy part. The not laughing out loud at it was the difficult part of it but I was like there are places in this where I look like the horses. (laughs) He was like, 'Just Shut up! Just do it, get it over. Finish it, please! He has always been like that, yeah!"

Kajol on Shah Rukh's most annoying quality

In the same interview, Kajol also said that the most annoying, as well as the most endearing quality about Shah Rukh, is that he comes prepared with the lines of all the actors during his shot. She said that he wants everyone to do well on set, not just him.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will next be seen in Jawan, the prevue of which was released a few days ago and received a tremendous response. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.

