Kajol poses in saree for photoshoot, says ‘feeling like mom’ Tanuja; fans call her 'most beautiful in the world'

Actor Kajol shared a bunch of new photos of herself and said that she feels like her mother, veteran actor Tanuja. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kajol posted photos from a recent photoshoot. In the pictures, Kajol smiled and gave different expressions as well as poses. (Also Read | Kajol takes off her shoes and takes blessings before entering Tanuja's Lonavla home with her)

Kajol wore a printed grey saree, sleeveless blouse, red bangles, and earrings while posing on a carpet and on a couch. She posted the clip with a red rose emoji and added the hashtags ‘feeling like mom’, ‘Tanuja’, and ‘Hyderabad’. She added late singer Shobha Gurtu's song Rang Sari as the background music.

Reacting to the post, fans showered love on Kajol. A person wrote, "You are the most beautiful and wonderful in my world." Another one said, "Love you, Kajol, you're looking awesome gorgeous." A comment also read, “This pretty woman.”

Kajol shares a warm bond with her mother Tanuja. Recently, Kajol's sister, actor Tanishaa Mukerji, shared a video as the duo took Tanuja to see her Lonavla home after eight months. In the video, Kajol, Tanishaa, and Tanuja cut a red ribbon near the gate and walked to the house.

Before entering, Kajol and Tanishaa followed Tanuja's gestures. They took off her slippers, bowed, and touched the floor, as a mark of paying respect. The caption read, "And so we finished mom's house in Lonavala and showed it to her after 8 months of keeping her awayyyyy! @kajol (red heart emoji)."

Kajol and Tanishaa are the daughters of Tanuja and her late husband-filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. They tied the knot in 1973. They welcomed Kajol in 1974. She is married to actor Ajay Devgn.

Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky alongside Vishal Jethwa, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, and Ahana Kumra. Aamir Khan also had a cameo appearance in the film. Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and released in cinemas on December 9. Kajol will also be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name.

