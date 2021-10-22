Kajol posts selfie with daughter Nysa Devgan, fan calls them ‘most beautiful girls’

Actor Kajol shared a throwback picture with her daughter Nysa Devgan on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in white as Kajol said that she is missing Nysa. Kajol is currently holidaying in Russia with her son Yug and relatives.

On Friday, Kajol posted the photo and captioned it, “Miss u baby girl..” In the selfie, Nysa and Kajol smiled as they posed for the camera in the backseat of a car.

Actor Dia Mirza reacted to the picture with heart emojis. A fan wrote, “The most beautiful girls in the world.” A user also wrote, “Beautiful mother and daughter.”

Nysa, after initially schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018. She followed Kajol's footsteps by choosing to study in a boarding school.

On April 20 this year, Kajol had shared a throwback picture and wished Nysa on her birthday. She had written, “I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them.”

She added, "And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good."

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and have two children. They had their first child, daughter Nysa in 2003 and welcomed their son Yug in 2010.