Actor Kajol has said that mothers are boxed in by society, and judged easily when they step outside those boxes. Kajol, who has two children with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn - daughter Nysa and son Yug -- said that she has the utmost respect for stay-at-home moms.

The actor's most recent film, Tribangha, explored mother-daughter relationships across three generations. The film, directed by Renuka Shahane, also starred Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

She said in an interview to Pinkvilla, "If you don't cook for your child, go to pick up your child from school, you're a bad mother if you don't attend one PTA meeting, you're a bad mother... So there are too many things that make you a bad mom and not enough that makes you a good mom."

Asked if mothers must like their kids all the time, she said, "You can only ask this question to parents, because only if you are a parent you'll understand that this is definitely not true. You're definitely not going to love your children all the time. If you manage 60%, you have a fantastic relationship with your kids. And that 40% is going to be when they throw tantrums, when you throw tantrums... So 60-65% is fab."

In Tribangha, while Kajol’s character has a dysfunctional relationship with her mother, the actor’s equation with her mother, Tanuja, is anything but strained.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol said, “I never had a rebellion as such with my mother. I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing. Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it, whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman.”





