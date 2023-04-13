Kajol says she has 'not undergone any surgery' to become fair, just stayed out of sun: 'I’ve got untanned'

Actor Kajol recently recalled being called an unconventional actor during her initial years in the film industry. She said many pointed out that she was ‘dark’, ‘fat’ or even wearing glasses all the time. However, Kajol said nothing affected her. She addressed the never-ending claims of skin-lightening treatments that she allegedly opted for later. Also read: Kajol has a hilarious reply for those who wonder how she became 'so fair' When Kajol was called 'dark' and 'fat.' (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

In February, Kajol had shared a witty post on Instagram and revealed how she became ‘so fair’ throughout the years by keeping her face covered. She wrote, “To all those who ask me how I became so fair #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.” In a new interview, she was asked if tags of being an unconventional actor bothered her and how she dealt with it.

Kajol said she put those judgements away rather than dealing with it. “There were a lot of tag at that point of time. She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time. These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry. I couldn’t care less. I knew I was smart, cool and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say about me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn’t pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was - Kajol,” the actor told Humans of Bombay.

"I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun! For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned! And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned! It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay-at-home surgery," she also said during the conversation.

While this is not the first time that Kajol addressed claims of skin whitening, she is quite vocal about her opinion. Not only she, but also her daughter Nysa Devgan is often criticised online for her looks. While Kajol admitted that people trolling Nysa affects her, she also said that a lot of people also say supportive things for Nysa who is no less than an internet sensation. Kajol married Ajay Devgn and they have two kids--Nysa and Yug Devgan.

Kajol made her acting debut at age of 17 in the 1992 romantic drama Bekhudi. Since then she has been one of the most popular actors. She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife, which marks her OTT debut.

