Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol shares birthday post for mom-in-law Veena, jokes she ‘feels more married' to her than Ajay Devgn
bollywood

Kajol shares birthday post for mom-in-law Veena, jokes she ‘feels more married' to her than Ajay Devgn

Kajol has shared a picture with her mother-in-law Veena Devgn on the occasion of her birthday. She also penned a sweet note for her on Instagram. 
Kajol with mom-in-law Veena Devgan. 
Published on Feb 19, 2022 03:24 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kajol has shared a sweet birthday post for her mother-in-law Veena Devgan. The actor joked that she feels more married to her than to her actor husband, Ajay Devgn. 

Kajol shared a picture in which she is seen decked up in a white and golden saree, posing alongside Veena Devgan, who is in a yellow salwar kameez. The actor wrote along with it, “When you marry a man you don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well. So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband. Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan.”

One of her fans reacted to the post, “This is sooo cute, you guys are mother-in-law daughter-in-law goals.” Another said, “You look sooo beautiful! Thank you for brightening up my weekend.”

RELATED STORIES

During his and Kajol's appearane on Koffee With Karan, Ajay had talked about how close Kajol is to his mother. He had said that his mom Veena feels more secure with Kajol than with him and the actor, too, loves to spend time with her mother-in-law and her friends. He even shared an incident when Kajol was having a blast at her mother-in-law's birthday party.

Also read: Kajol reveals how Ajay Devgn’s mother reacted when her friends asked ‘doesn’t she call you mummy?’

Kajol was last seen in 2021 film, Tribhanga, which released on Netflix. The film revolved around a mother-daughter relationship. Her last theatrical release was Tanhaji in 2020. The film featured Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare and Kajol as his wife Savitribai Malusare. It turned out to be the year’s biggest blockbuster. Kajol will now be seen in the film, Salaam Venky in which she plays a character called Sujata. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have two kids together: 18-year-old daughter Nysa and 11-year-old son Yug.   

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kajol ajay devgn
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP