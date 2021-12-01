Kajol reveals how Ajay Devgn’s mother reacted when her friends asked ‘doesn’t she call you mummy?’

Kajol praised Ajay Devgn’s mother, Veena Devgan, for giving her the time and space to grow their bond organically. The actor was asked how she went from calling her mother-in-law ‘aunty’ to ‘mummy ji’ overnight, and she said that she did not.

Speaking to Twinkle Khanna in an interview for Tweak India, Kajol said Veena would ‘very proudly’ reply when her friends questioned her about the actor not calling her ‘mummy’ or ‘maa’. Kajol said that she really respects Veena for it.

“Fortunately for me, my mother-in-law has given me the time and space. I know for a fact that we used to sit and her friends would come over. Her friends would be like, ‘Arre, woh tumhe mummy nahi bulati hai? Maa nahi bulati hai (Doesn’t she call you mummy or mother)?’ And my mother-in-law would turn around very proudly and say that, ‘Woh jab maa bolegi na, dil se niklega, dimaag se nahi niklega (When she calls me mother, it would be from the heart and not because she has to)’,” she said.

“I was so heartened and touched that she is giving me that time to grow into whoever I am supposed to be, that she is giving me that space. I really respect her for that, my respect for her has deepened after that,” she added.

Kajol shares a close relationship with Ajay’s mother. On her birthday in February, the actor shared a sweet Instagram post for her. “Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho (May you always continue to smile). #motherbylaw #mominspirit,” she wrote.

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot on February 24, 1999, after being in a relationship for four years. They have two children - a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug.