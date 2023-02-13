Kajol shares 'laid back' pics from Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding reception; fans say she 'looks like queen'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn attended the wedding reception of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday. The grand reception was held at the St Regis Hotel in Mumbai, where the majority of the Hindi film industry dropped by to wish the newlyweds. Sidharth and Kiara married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor dazzle in shimmery sarees; share a hug. Watch)

On Monday, the actor shared a cheeky Instagram post and asked, "Have you ever seen a laid back wedding picture?" In the series of photos showing off her outfit for the reception, Kajol can be seen lounging in a chair as she poses for the pictures. Fans commented on her evening look and stated that she looked beautiful. One fan wrote, "You look like a queen. Wow!" Another added, "Forever young. Queen of saree."

For the reception, Kajol wore a glittering embellished sari, paired with traditional earrings. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn wore a grey suit. Both Sidharth and Kiara came to greet Kajol and Ajay as they arrived at the venue around the same time. The couples exchanged hugs and greetings before they went inside.

Ajay and Sidharth recently co-starred together in Indra Kumar's Thank God last year. Other celebrities who attended the reception included Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday to name a few.

Sidharth and Kiara acted together in the biopic Shershaah (2021) and reportedly began dating afterwards. The couple never officially confirmed that they were dating but were often spotted together at events and vacations. After their wedding on February 7, they put up a joint post on Instagram with the caption, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking has been done). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Their Jaisalmer wedding was attended by Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira, designer Manish Malhotra and actor Juhi Chawla.

They hosted another reception in Delhi on February 9 for family and close friends. They returned to Mumbai on Saturday and even posed for photographs at the Kalina airport after they exited and distributed sweets for the waiting paparazzi.

