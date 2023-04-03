Kajol shares picture of a smiling Ajay Devgn on his birthday, reveals her return gift

On the occasion of Ajay Devgn's 54th birthday on Sunday, wife-actor Kajol shared a picture with him along with a sweet caption. Ajay was seen smiling in the picture as he stands alongside Kajol to pose for the camera at home. He recently saw the release of his new directorial, Bholaa. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, “The birthday boy finally gave me a return gift. (wink and laughing emojis)...” Also read: Ajay Devgn yanks away his hand as fan tries to hold it at birthday celebration. Watch

Kajol has shared a new picture with Ajay Devgn.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji reacted to the post with a heart emoticon. Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, “Mahsha'Allah. Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn and what a beautiful pic Kajol.” A fan wrote, “The perfect example of rab ne bana di jodi (blessed couple).” One more said, “And his gift is you.” A fan also wrote, “Adorable both of you... keep smiling."

During the day, Ajay stepped out of his house to celebrate his birthday with his fans. He was surrounded by several fans, one of whom even tried to hold his hand all of a sudden, but the actor yanked it.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot on February 24, 1999. Kajol recently made a glamorous appearance with daughter Nysa Devgan at the NMACC gala. They also have a son, Yug.

Last Thursday, Ajay saw the release of his dark thriller Bholaa. Ajay plays the lead and has also directed the film. This is his second consecutive film with Tabu after Drishyam 2, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi and has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." Ajay is being hailed for his intense action sequences in the film.

Ajay will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, along with Deepika Padukone. He also has Maidaan, a period drama in which he will be seen as a football coach. He is currently working on a film titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

