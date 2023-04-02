Ajay Devgn yanks away his hand as fan tries to hold it at birthday celebration. Watch

Ajay Devgn stepped out of his house for a while to celebrate his 54th birthday on Sunday but a rude fan spoiled the fun. A video from outside Ajay's home shows how a fan grabbed his hand without the actor's consent and he had to yank it out of his grip. (Also read: Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn 'Lassos' in the golden era of Indian football to big screen in impressive first look) Ajay Devgn stepped out of his house for a while to meet the paparazzi and fans.

Ajay stepped out of his home in white shirt and blue jeans, wearing yellow sunglasses. Ajay walked out with a smile and with his hands folded. A bunch of fans surrounded him for selfies and one (in a blue shirt) even extended his arm to hold Ajay's hand. A confused Ajay first looked at what was happening then yanked his arm away with some force, visibly annoyed.

A tiny child with a balloon also greeted Ajay outside the house. Ajay touched his face but the child soon went away.

Ajay's colleagues from the film industry also wished him on his birthday. Sanjay Dutt shared a photo with Ajay and wrote, “Happy Birthday my brother Raju! Wishing you a year filled with joy, peace and stellar performances.” Boney Kapoor wrote, “An actor who has redefined his art and act in every decade, continues to entertain and inspire the country. Wishing @ajaydevgn a very Happy Birthday. Pray for a healthy, prosperous, happy & successful life eternally.”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Happy Birthday my dearest AJ … @ajaydevgn love you loads … wishing you great health and tremendous success.” Suniel Shetty wrote, “Hey #Bholaa mere dost @ajaydevgn aapko janamdin ki dher saari shubhkamnayein. Wish you a super super successful year ahead Ajjjjjjjj!! Stay blessed.”

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account and shared a picture on her stories and captioned it, "Happy happy happy birthday Sir! You are an inspiration for many. Keep doing the amazing work that you do have the most fantastic year."

Vivek Oberoi shared a throwback picture and wrote, " Happy Birthday Big Bro! you are my forever. Keep being the tiger you are and all the best for #bholaa, looking forward to seeing it soon."

Tanhaji director Om Raut shared a picture and tweeted, " Happy Birthday BOSS @ajaydevgn sir May this year bring you immense joy, success and good health."

Ajay was recently seen in the action thriller film Bholaa which received decent responses from the audiences.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in ₹11.20 crore in India on its opening day.

Bholaa marked Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles.

It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi and has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

