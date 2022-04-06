Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan poses with friends in satin dress in unseen pic, fans call her their 'sunshine'

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, posed with her friends in an unseen photo clicked recently. Taking to Instagram, a fan account shared a picture clicked after fashion designer Manish Malhotra's recent FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week show. (Also Read | Nysa Devgan turns model for Manish Malhotra, parties with Jahnvi Kapoor, Shanaya; fan says: 'She looks like mom Kajol')

In the picture, Nysa is seen with two of her girlfriends and friend Orhan Awatramani as they partied. For the picture, Nysa posed sideways as she smiled. She held her phone and had her arm around her friend.

Nysa wore a short satin off-white dress, kept her hair loose, and opted for pink heels. One of her friends wore a pink outfit with white shoes and another opted for a black and white polka-dotted dress with black shoes. Orhan posed in a black and red shirt, blue denims, and black shoes.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Beauty princess Nysa." "You are sunshine," said a person. Another fan called her, "Summer giiirrrlll." Another person complimented her, "Gorgeous Nysa."

At Manish's event, Nysa turned model for him and posed in one of his creations. She wore a blazer over a multi-coloured crop top and a high-slit black skirt. Nysa wore makeup, kept her hair loose, and slipped into heels. Manish, sharing the picture, wrote, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss. The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe @manishmalhotraworld."

Apart from Nysa, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma were also seen at the show. Nysa was also seen with Manish, Shanaya, and Janhvi at a party. She also posed with her friends inside a car.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's elder child, Nysa was born in April 2003. She also has a younger brother Yug. Last year, on her 18th birthday, Kajol had shared an Instagram post.

“It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then you turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time, most of the time, I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. You are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down your shine for anyone. I’ve got your back! Happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good,” she had said.

Nysa, currently, is studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Earlier, she was in Singapore for three years during her final years of school.

