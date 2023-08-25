Kalki Koechlin on working with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap, attending Aaliyah's engagement: ‘We’re at peace now'

Kalki Koechlin will be next seen in the English language slice-of-life film Goldfish alongside Deepti Naval. The movie has been co-produced by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kalki's ex-husband. In an interview with India Today, Kalki said that she's “at peace” with Anurag now. (Also Read: Kalki Koechlin was told she'd get ‘drowned’ by presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Kalki on equation with Anurag

Kalki Koechlin says she's at peace with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap now

“I'm very much at ease now (with Anurag). We've been through so much together, and so much apart. We've reached a place of peace between us. He wasn't involved in this film (Goldfish) till it was screened at Busan (International Film Festival). He saw the film in Busan, loved it, and was really supportive about it. And we're really glad to have him on board. So yeah, we're good now,” Kalki said in the interview.

On attending Aaliyah's engagement

Kalki was recently spotted with her daughter at the engagement ceremony of Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag's daughter. “Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have kind of a playful thing. So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is a real princess. So she's in awe of her. It's good to have one more babysitter around,” Kalki said in the same interview.

Kalki and Anurag

Anurag gave Kalki her break in Bollywood. She made her debut with Anurag's 2009 romantic dark comedy Dev.D. subsequently, they've worked together on his 2010 thriller That Girl In Yellow Boots and his 2019 Netflix India Original crime thriller Sacred Games Season 2. The show was filmed after the two divorced each other, but continued to be cordial. They got married in 2011, and parted ways in 2015. Post that, Kalki had a baby, Sappho, with her partner Guy Hershberg in 2020.

Both Kalki and Anurag were recently seen in Season 2 of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Prime Video India show Made in Heaven. Anurag's last directorial was the romantic comedy Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, that released in cinemas earlier this year. His next directorial is Kennedy, a crime thriller starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. He'll also be seen acting alongside his longtime collaborator Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming ZEE5 crime thriller Haddi.

