Kamal Haasan confirmed for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas's Project K, Amitabh Bachchan welcomes him on board

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has joined the cast of Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi movie Project K, the makers announced on Sunday. The film is headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. It is being directed by Nag Ashwin. Also read: Project K team unveils BTS video on 'raiders', fans react: Going to give Hollywood a tough competition

Kamal Haasan will probably play the antagonist's role in Project K. (PTI)

The big-budget film is produced by C Aswani Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared Kamal Haasan's casting announcement on its official Twitter page. The tweet read, “Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK.” The announcement video showed several clips from Kamal Haasan's critically-acclaimed movies and introduced him as Ulaga Nayagan (universal hero), the antagonist in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Kamal on board. He tweeted on Sunday, “Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while!”

Did Kamal Haasan actually get a ₹ 150 crore offer?

A few weeks ago, there were reports of producer Ashwini Dutt approaching Kamal Haasan with a whopping offer of ₹150 crore to play the antagonist in Project K. A reliable source from the film’s unit had told Hindustan Times that Kamal Haasan has been approached for the film but he denied the news about the ₹150 crore offer.

More about Project K

C Aswani Dutt is backing the project in the 50th year of the production house's inception. The movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Project K is a science-fiction thriller which is being made on a massive budget and marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Some posters featuring Deepika and Prabhas' silhouettes were enough to hype up the film.

Rani Daggubati on Project K

Prabhas' Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati has said that the Telugu industry has high hopes for the film. He said at India Today Conclave South 2023, “We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done.” He further said, “ Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema).”

