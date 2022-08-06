Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher laud Indian athletes who won medals at Commonwealth Games 2022

Actor Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher are thankful to the athletes who are representing India at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Anupam shared a bunch of photos of Tejaswin Shankar, Tulika Maan, Bajrangi Punia and Sakshi Malik on Instagram. Kangana reposted the photos on her Instagram Stories lauding the athletes for making India proud. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut requests Mumbai court to record her sister Rangoli Chandel’s statement in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Taking to Instagram, Kangana lauded the athletes who have won medals for the country. “The way Indian sportspersons are taking over the world they will make sure being Indian never associated with any lack or weakness.. it will be synonymous of being superior and unbeatable, thank you team,” Kangana wrote.

Kangana Ranaut thanks Bajranj Punia for making India proud at Commonwealth games,

Sharing the pictures of the athletes, Anupam wrote, “Humari jeet kismat tay nahin karti balki humari kabiliyat humari jeet tay karti hai. In sabhi khiladio ko badhai, shubhkamnaaye aur dil se dhanyawad desh ka naam roshan karne ke liye (Our fate does not decide our victory. Rather, our ability determines our victory! Congratulations, best wishes, and heartfelt thanks to all these players for bringing glory to the nation). Jai Hind!#CommonWealthGames #Birmingham #India #IndianAthletes #ProudOfYou #JaiHo."

Mohit Grewal defeated Johnson 5-0 in the bronze medal match. He bagged the medal in only 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold in his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally. Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.

India have now won six medals in wrestling on Friday - three golds, one silver and two bronze. So far, Indian athletes have won 26 medals-- nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

