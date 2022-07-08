Shinzo Abe passes away: Kangana Ranaut says ‘India lost a great friend’, Anupam Kher says he is in shock

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to mourn the death of former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe. He was shot in the city of Nara during election campaigning on Friday. He died almost five hours after he was transported to the Nara Medical University. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut recalls her Koffee With Karan)

Sharing a picture of Shinzo, Kangana wrote, “Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot, while giving a speech in the western city of Nara today, sad day. India lost a great friend. Om Shanti.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories.

Soon after the news of Shinzo’s death, Anupam Kher remembered him in his latest tweet. “Deeply saddened & shocked by the assassination of former PM of Japan #ShinzoAbe! He was one of the most compassionate world leaders! And a great friend of India! His face reflected kindness! Very rare for a person in politics! My condolences to his family & people of Japan!” “Shocking, horrible and sad. RIP,” said actor Ranvir Shorey.

The government of India announced a day of mourning to honour the ex-Prime Minister. “As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022,” tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

“During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people,” he added.

"Shinzo Abe was in a state of cardiac arrest when brought to the hospital,” Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital, said at a press briefing. He also confirmed that Shinzo’s death was ‘due to loss of blood.’ Meanwhile, police arrested 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, who shot the former premier.

