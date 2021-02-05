Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut attacks Rihanna again, says singer must have charged 'at least 100 crore' for tweet
Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that singer Rihanna must have charged at least ₹100 crore to tweet about the farmers' protest.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Rihanna hasn't responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has made several new claims about the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana, who has been vocal in her disapproval of the agitation, in a new interview attacked singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg, who recently made comments about the situation.

This week, both Rihanna and the Swedish activist shared the same news report about the farmer agitation, leading to mass uproar on social media, and even prompting a statement from the external affairs ministry. Neither of them has responded to the attacks made against them by Kangana.

In an interview to Republic TV, the actor said that the Barbadian singer, worth a reported $600 million ( 4300 crore, according to Forbes), must have charged 'at least 100 crore' for her tweet.

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared the news article and asked, "Why aren't we talking about this?!" Kangana subsequently launched repeated Twitter attacks against her, commenting on her career, her appearance, and her qualifications to speak on the subject. "She is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar," Kangana wrote in a tweet. "She can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing. Ya that’s all. Nothing else."

In the Republic interview, she said that this was 'a conspiracy to brutally divide India into pieces'. She asked why Rihanna, who 'hasn't spoken yet about the pandemic, hasn't spoken about the US Capitol Hill riot, one day wakes up and tweets about farmers. She must have charged 100 crore at least, where are they getting this money from?'

Rihanna, via her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), raised $5 million ( 36 crore) for Covid-19 relief in March 2020. She further donated over $2 million of her own money, a month later.

Kangana continued, "Greta, this child whom they are hiding behind and using - this is a masterstroke for India, she should get a Padma Shri."

Kangana said that she has lost endorsement deals in the vicinity of 15 crore because of her stance on the matter, and that she has basically been boycotted by the film industry, and has multiple cases against her.

