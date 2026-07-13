Kangana Ranaut backs UP Governor's 'women should learn cooking' remark, sparks debate: 'God bestowed us...'

Kangana Ranaut has once again sparked a debate on social media after backing Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel’s remarks urging working women to learn to cook for their families. The actor and BJP MP shared Patel’s speech on X on Sunday and voiced her support for the governor’s comments.

'You should first become an expert mother'

Kangana Ranaut in a still from the 2014 hit Queen.

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In her speech, Patel said, "Women today should learn how to cook for their families, whether you become a teacher or an IAS officer. You should first become an expert mother. What is a mother’s duty? To train her daughter in every way. She should not face any difficulties at her in-laws’. And if she does, she should deal with them on her own merit. We need to give that strength to her daughters."

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What did Kangana say?

{{^usCountry}} The Queen actor shared Patel’s speech and backed her remarks. She wrote, “When we were small, my brother played football and cricket, but I carefully built doll houses, stitched their clothes, and cooked their food, much to everyone’s amusement in the house. I made small chulhas (stoves) and pretended to be doll mom.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Queen actor shared Patel’s speech and backed her remarks. She wrote, “When we were small, my brother played football and cricket, but I carefully built doll houses, stitched their clothes, and cooked their food, much to everyone’s amusement in the house. I made small chulhas (stoves) and pretended to be doll mom.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “It is not something that we need to learn. God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity, it is our true nature, that’s why women are called Devi, Shakti, Annapurna, Mata, and many more such forms, but beyond all that, it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture.”

Internet reacts

Many social media users, however, did not agree with Kangana’s views. One comment read, "I agree nurturing is a gift from God. But just because someone is good at something, does not mean that they like doing it." Another comment read, "I am so surprised you’re supporting this statement Kangana." One more comment read, "Cooking is a patriarchy that was thrown around for a million years and it’s embarrassing to see @KanganaTeam glorifying it."

About Kangana

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Kangana Ranaut recently completed the shoot for her upcoming film Queen 2. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is the sequel to her 2013 hit Queen. However, the project is currently facing legal trouble. Phantom Studios, the makers of the original film, have filed a ₹250 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, alleging that Queen 2 is being made without their consent.