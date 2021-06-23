Kangana Ranaut begins prep for Emergency: 'Time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to start shooting for her next film Emergency, wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and shared that she scanned her body for the movie in order to 'get into the skin of Indira Gandhi'.

"Body scans for film Emergency, time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin," she wrote, adding a video showing pre-production work at her production house Manikarnika Films.

Filmmaker Sai Kabir, who earlier worked with Kangana Ranaut on Revolver Rani, will helm Emergency.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her other film Thalaivi, which revolves around the life of late politician J Jayalalithaa.

A few days ago, the Tamil version of Thalaivi was granted a 'U' certificate.

Expressing her happiness over the same, Kangana had posted, "Thalaivi' gets U certificate in Tamil version...it means after Queen and Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi one more film of mine which even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents."