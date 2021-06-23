Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut begins prep for Emergency: 'Time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut begins prep for Emergency: 'Time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin'

Kangana Ranaut has started her prep from her next film - Emergency. She will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut will play Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to start shooting for her next film Emergency, wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and shared that she scanned her body for the movie in order to 'get into the skin of Indira Gandhi'.

"Body scans for film Emergency, time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin," she wrote, adding a video showing pre-production work at her production house Manikarnika Films.

Filmmaker Sai Kabir, who earlier worked with Kangana Ranaut on Revolver Rani, will helm Emergency.

Sai Kabir will direct Emergency.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her other film Thalaivi, which revolves around the life of late politician J Jayalalithaa.

Also read: Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

A few days ago, the Tamil version of Thalaivi was granted a 'U' certificate.

Expressing her happiness over the same, Kangana had posted, "Thalaivi' gets U certificate in Tamil version...it means after Queen and Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi one more film of mine which even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana shares old pic from his college days: 'University ka most famous guy fir bhi quite shy'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 06:16 PM IST
bollywood

Both Aakriti and I am going to be cool parents: Aparshakti

UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘Auto correct’ gets new meaning in this video, Anand Mahindra finds it hilarious

Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Netizens react

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Netflix India matched Mithila Palkar’s looks with desserts, pics are very sweet
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP