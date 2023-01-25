Kangana Ranaut calls film industry 'crass' day after return to Twitter, slams obsession with box office figures

Kangana Ranaut returned to Twitter on Tuesday and a day after, she tweeted that the film industry is “crass” where the success of an art project is allegedly gauged from the money made by it. Kangana's comment comes on release day of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Pathaan which is expected to have a record-breaking opening on Wednesday. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she mortgaged all her property for Emergency as she wraps up shoot: 'It’s a rebirth for me...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter Wednesday morning, Kangana wrote, “Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose.. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live.”

She also said that cinema is not made for “major economic gains” like other industries and that's the reason artists are worshipped. She wrote, “Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses, that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires.” She further added, “So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana Ranaut's new tweets on Wednesday.

Kangana's Twitter account was restored on Tuesday after two years of being banned for "repeated violations" of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies. After Elon Musk took over Twitter, she shared requests from various Twitter users who appealed to him to restore her Twitter account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana is yet to see a major commercial success after her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which went on to make ₹92 crore at the domestic box office. Since then, she has appeared in Panga, Thalaivii and Dhaakad but none of them turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Since last year, the actor has been working on her first solo directorial, Emergency. She recently revealed that she has mortgaged her property for the making of the film. She plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON