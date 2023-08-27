Kangana Ranaut lauds Chandrayaan-3 scientists wearing ‘bindi, sindoor, mangalsutra’: Simple living, high thinking

Actor Kangana Ranaut has praised the 'leading scientists' of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who worked on the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana shared a photo of a group of female scientists. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut congratulates National Film Award winners, talks about her Thalaivii miss)

Kangana posts pic of ISRO scientists

Chandrayaan-3: Kangana Ranaut praises leading scientists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, all of them smiled as they posed for the camera. The female ISRO scientists were all seen in sarees and wore bindis on their foreheads. Kangana wrote alongside their picture, "India's leading scientists, all of them with bindi, sindoor and mangalsutra... epitome of simple living and high thinking... true essence of Bhartiyata (national flag emojis)."

Kangana shared a photo of a group of female scientists.

PM Modi talks about Chandrayaan-3, women power

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that Chandrayaan-3 is a living example of women power with several women scientists and engineers directly involved in the mission. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space, which is considered infinite.

"When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed. There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

About Chandrayaan-3

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. With this touchdown on the Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union.

Kangana's upcoming films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will see Kangana in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. It is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite her.

Kangana will also be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas, which revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20. Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency marks her first solo directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON