Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar insulted her on national TV, reacts to his recent post: ‘Aage aage dekho hota hai kya’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has hit out at filmmaker Karan Johar after he shared a cryptic note following backlash over claims that he sabotaged the careers of Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Kangana claimed that earlier Karan would 'insult and bully' her on national television. (Also Read | Did Karan Johar just react to recent allegations against him?)

Sharing a screenshot of a paparazzo account posting Karan Johar's note, Kangana wrote, "Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha (There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary along with the elite nepo mafia would insult and bully me on national television) because I couldn't speak English..."

She added, "Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya (Today I realised after seeing his Hindi, so far I have rectified your Hindi, see what happens henceforth)."

Recently, Karan wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi… jhoot ka ban jao ghulam… hum bolne waalon mein se nahi… jitna neecha dikhaoge… jitne aarop lagaoge… hum girne waalon mein se nahi… humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi... (State the allegations, I'm not amongst those who will bow down / Become a slave to lies, I won't say anything / However much you try to slander and show me in a bad light, I will not fall / My goodness is my victory / You can use any swords, I will not die)."

A few days ago, an old video of Karan surfaced online in which he had joked that he wanted to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career. Karan initially did not like Anushka's pictures, when she was about to make her debut in Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. During the promotion of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka and Karan both talked about it candidly during a media interaction. Anushka jokingly said then, Karan tried to 'finish' her career before it even started.

The video resurfaced after Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the reason she left Bollywood and started looking for a career in the US. During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry.”

She had also added, "I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

