Kangana Ranaut congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, shares pic of her winning moment: 'What delightful news'

Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu who has brought the coveted crown to India after 21 years. Earlier, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana shared a picture of Harnaaz's victory moment on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a delightful news… Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_0.”

Kangana Ranaut congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu.

The actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, beating contestants from 80 countries, 21 years after India last brought home the title. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted title.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

“I am immensely grateful to the almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organisation for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me," Harnaaz said. "Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride," she added.

During the final question and answer round, Harnaaz was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kangana Ranaut thanks Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for sending her ghee laddoos: 'Bahut bahut badhai'

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.

(With PTI inputs)