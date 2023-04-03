Kangana Ranaut criticises 'desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second-hand British accent’, calls them irritating

Actor Kangana Ranaut has criticised 'desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second-hand British accent'. Taking to Twitter, Kangana reacted to a tweet shared by a person. The Twitter user wrote, "Hate me but we need to do the same, kids in Gurugram only speak in English but they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi." The person reacted to a report about Italy introducing a bill in Parliament seeking a ban on English and other foreign languages for formal communication. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut tweets against westernisation, torn clothes, hiphop; Twitter reminds her of Dhaakad)

Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet.

Reacting to the person's tweet. Kangana wrote, "I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand Brit accent are simply annoying and irritating… while kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier (okay hand sign emojis)."

Reacting to her post, a person said, "Language is just a medium, it does not define you. No one needs to be judged for speaking only Hindi or only English..." Another fan said, "Thanks Kangana this observation of yours is spot on." "That's their wish how they talk," commented another Twitter user. "Yes...Students from non-English vernacular medium schools speak and write much, much better than those from English medium," read a comment.

Recently, Kangana tweeted against 'westernisation' of Indian civilisation. She had said, "We must stop westernisation of our civilisation, it’s not just torn clothes and hip hop, it runs deeper. In the west every third person is on psychiatric medication, they sabotaged family system, in the name of feminism their women struggling to raise children without any (1/2)."

She had also added, "Family/financial support, women don’t want to have children anymore n this new gender drama is becoming a pandemic there. That society is on the verge of collapse, we don’t need to imitate those who meet parents for weekend dinners and make them pay for half the bill. Disgusting."

Fans will see Kangana in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Fans will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

