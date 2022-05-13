Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut cuddles with Kapil Sharma on his show's sets, says will separate the 'rooh' from his 'jism'. Watch
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut cuddles with Kapil Sharma on his show's sets, says will separate the 'rooh' from his 'jism'. Watch

Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta had a lot of fun as they appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Dhaakad. Check out this video.
Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:29 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kangana Ranaut has shared a new video from her visit to the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show. She was seen cuddling with the comedian and even dancing with him. Kangana was also accompanied by her Dhaakad co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Also read: Kapil Sharma replies fan who made his sketch: Wasn't allowed to give during TKSS)

In the video, Kangana can be seen stepping out of her van and taking inspiration from her dialogoue in Dhaakad as she said, "Aaj hum ja rahe hain Kapil Sharma ke jism se uski rooh ko alag karne (I am all set to separate Kapil Sharma's soul from his body)." In the trailer of Dhaakad, Kangana was heard saying, "Jism se rooh alag karna business hai mera (It is my business to separate souls from their bodies)."

Kangana then told the camera that Kapil is singing well and she is now ready to take out his soul. Next, we see a TV screen that shows Kapil and Kangana dancing together on the stage. Kangana then held Kapil's collar and said, "My business is to take out souls from their bodies and I am here to take out the soul of this person." Kapil then told the camera, "Even I am in the business of separating souls from their bodies." Arjun held Kapil closer to him and said, "Do not separate me, Kapil." The three actors hugged each other as Kangana laughed.

RELATED STORIES

Kangana also told the camera, “I enjoy a lot when I am here. Something different and very spontaneous.” Sharing the video, Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Kahani @kapilsharma ke jism aur rooh ki (The story of Kapil Sharma's body and soul)," and posted a fire emoji.

Arjun also shared a selfie with Kapil on Instagram and write, “I love this guy. Koi bhi mood mein chale jao usse acche mood mein ghar wapas aaoge (No matter what mood you go in, you will return home in a better mood) Thank you @kapilsharma and whole team of #kapilsharmashow for such a #Dhaakad time with team #Dhaakad show airs on Sunday.”

Arjun Rampal's Instagram post.

Kangana, Arjun and Divya are promoting their new film, Dhaakad. It features Kangana in the role of a spy - Agent Agni. Saswata Chatterjee will also be seen in the film that is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kangana ranaut arjun rampal the kapil sharma show kapil sharma dhaakad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP