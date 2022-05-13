Kangana Ranaut cuddles with Kapil Sharma on his show's sets, says will separate the 'rooh' from his 'jism'. Watch

Kangana Ranaut has shared a new video from her visit to the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show. She was seen cuddling with the comedian and even dancing with him. Kangana was also accompanied by her Dhaakad co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Also read: Kapil Sharma replies fan who made his sketch: Wasn't allowed to give during TKSS)

In the video, Kangana can be seen stepping out of her van and taking inspiration from her dialogoue in Dhaakad as she said, "Aaj hum ja rahe hain Kapil Sharma ke jism se uski rooh ko alag karne (I am all set to separate Kapil Sharma's soul from his body)." In the trailer of Dhaakad, Kangana was heard saying, "Jism se rooh alag karna business hai mera (It is my business to separate souls from their bodies)."

Kangana then told the camera that Kapil is singing well and she is now ready to take out his soul. Next, we see a TV screen that shows Kapil and Kangana dancing together on the stage. Kangana then held Kapil's collar and said, "My business is to take out souls from their bodies and I am here to take out the soul of this person." Kapil then told the camera, "Even I am in the business of separating souls from their bodies." Arjun held Kapil closer to him and said, "Do not separate me, Kapil." The three actors hugged each other as Kangana laughed.

Kangana also told the camera, “I enjoy a lot when I am here. Something different and very spontaneous.” Sharing the video, Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Kahani @kapilsharma ke jism aur rooh ki (The story of Kapil Sharma's body and soul)," and posted a fire emoji.

Arjun also shared a selfie with Kapil on Instagram and write, “I love this guy. Koi bhi mood mein chale jao usse acche mood mein ghar wapas aaoge (No matter what mood you go in, you will return home in a better mood) Thank you @kapilsharma and whole team of #kapilsharmashow for such a #Dhaakad time with team #Dhaakad show airs on Sunday.”

Arjun Rampal's Instagram post.

Kangana, Arjun and Divya are promoting their new film, Dhaakad. It features Kangana in the role of a spy - Agent Agni. Saswata Chatterjee will also be seen in the film that is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 20.

