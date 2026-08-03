After targeting Sonakshi Sinha in a cryptic Instagram post, Kangana Ranaut has now shared a video defending her old viral clip from the 2018 Cannes after-party, in which she is seen dancing her heart out. The actor insisted that while she was once a "moderate Hindu", she now considers herself an "awakened Hindu."

'Mujhe Sanghi banna hai'

Kangana Ranaut addressed criticism for her political views. (PTI)

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Kangana addressed the criticism and trolling she has faced over changing her political and religious views and embracing what she described as becoming an "awakened Hindu."

She said in the clip, “Jab Hindu betiyon ki baat aati hai, main apne aap ko defend nahi karungi ki maine item songs ke khilaaf, pay parity ke khilaaf ya kabhi badi-badi filmon mein kaam nahi kiya hai. Heroes ke khilaaf bahishkar kiya, nepotism ke khilaaf ladai, mujhe aisa kaise keh sakte hain? Haan, main ek moderate Hindu thi. Aaj agar maine khud ko defend kar liya toh na jaane kitni betiyaan jo ye leap nahi le paayengi. Mujhe taane kaste hain, ‘Tum kab se Sanghi ban gayi?’ Mujhe Sanghi banna hai. Mujhe BJP, RSS ki ideology, ‘awakened Hindu’, mujhe woh banna hai. Mujhe convert hona hai. Why can't I do that,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} It translates to, "When it comes to Hindu daughters, I won't defend myself by saying I didn't speak out against item songs or the lack of pay parity, or that I didn't work in big films. I boycotted male stars and fought against nepotism— how can anyone say such things about me? Yes, I used to be a moderate Hindu. If I were to defend myself today, who knows how many daughters might fail to take this leap? People taunt me, asking, "Since when did you become a Sanghi?" I want to be a Sanghi. I want to embrace the ideology of the BJP and RSS — to be an 'awakened Hindu.' I want to convert. Why can't I do that?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It translates to, "When it comes to Hindu daughters, I won't defend myself by saying I didn't speak out against item songs or the lack of pay parity, or that I didn't work in big films. I boycotted male stars and fought against nepotism— how can anyone say such things about me? Yes, I used to be a moderate Hindu. If I were to defend myself today, who knows how many daughters might fail to take this leap? People taunt me, asking, "Since when did you become a Sanghi?" I want to be a Sanghi. I want to embrace the ideology of the BJP and RSS — to be an 'awakened Hindu.' I want to convert. Why can't I do that?" {{/usCountry}}

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Kangana on viral Cannes video

Kangana also addressed her old viral video from the 2018 Cannes after-party, which has resurfaced online. She said, "This double standards that the society has that when it is about Hindu daughters, they will ask questions like 'You used to party and all that.' I agree, I used to do all that but today I also want to convert and become a defined and awakened Hindu. Why is that path closed for me? So these double standards won't work. Our daughters should have the choice to convert to defined, disciplined Hindu."

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Kangana's Instagram post on Sonakshi

Earlier today, Kangana shared a cryptic post that many believed was aimed at Sonakshi Sinha. She wrote, "There are many fake news that are doing rounds, this like of mine is also fake I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days she wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchap behaviour of protestors. I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel, dear fellow actress if your man is making you feel like a jebkatra I am sorry, you used to dress and speak so elegantly what happened to you? Opinions are yours but you can do better with that styling of yours if you need some help I am always there for you 😘."

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Kangana has been making headlines after sharing multiple posts against Gen Z and condemning the language used by some of the protesters. She sparked a major social media controversy by labelling certain young demonstrators as "Generation Gutter" and describing their viral protest clips as "puke-inducing."