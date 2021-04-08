Kangana Ranaut defines what makes one an ‘ultranationalist’ as she posts glam photos: ‘Every penny that you spend...’

Kangana Ranaut explained the difference between a nationalist and ‘ultranationalist’, as she made a case for local weaves. She said that while loving one’s country makes one a nationalist, they transcend to being an ‘ultranationalist’ if all their efforts are directed towards its well-being.

“If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it’s people to benefit then you are a an ultranationalist #VocalForLocal,” she wrote, sharing pictures of herself wearing a locally-sourced yellow saree.

Last year, in September, Kangana posted a video of herself in phanek, a traditional Manipuri outfit, and talked about how only Western fashion is considered fashion, but traditional handloom is ignored. “Fashion should be inclusive but what is the point of including others and excluding our own? True meaning of Nationalism is Nation first, our own first, also big cheers to my twitter family of 1 million,” the accompanying tweet read.

During the launch of a song from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana said that passion for the nation should be declared loudly. “Nowadays, words like chest-thumping nationalism and jingoism are used for shaming. When we used these words on our set, Prasoon (Joshi) sir and Vijayendra Prasad would tell us, ‘Yes, it's chest-thumping. So, why not?’ So, how passionate you are, that's how your passion will be,” she said at the event, according to PTI.

Also see: Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on unedited bikini photo row, says ‘constant ridicule’ for her looks is unbearable

“How beautifully Prasoon sir said, one should not be shamed for whichever kind of love one has. Flags of various colours are being waved, so what's bad in our tricolour? We should not be ashamed about it,” she added.

Kangana will be seen next on the big screen in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, in which she plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film will release theatrically in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON