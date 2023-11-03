After Tejas' box office failure, Kangana Ranaut visits Dwarkadhish temple: 'My heart was very troubled for some days'

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut shared a bunch of photos of herself as she paid a visit to Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat. The actor was recently seen in Tejas, which released last week and failed to do well at the box office. Sharing photos on X (formerly Twitter), Kangana spoke about her mental and emotional state, and how visiting Dwarkadhish temple helped her. Also read: Why Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas crashed, per experts

Kangana Ranaut prays at Dwarkadhish temple

Kangana Ranaut finds solace in Dwarkadhish temple visit.

Kangana shared solo photos from a boat as well as from inside the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is worshiped here by the name Dwarkadhish, or King of Dwarka. The temple is located at the city of Dwarka in Gujarat, and is one of the destinations of Char Dham, a Hindu pilgrimage circuit. Sharing pictures of herself dressed in a golden saree for the temple visit, Kangana wrote in Hindi, "My heart was very troubled for some days."

The actor continued, “I felt like visiting Dwarkadhis. As soon as I came to this divine city of Shri Krishna, Dwarka, just by seeing the dust here, it felt as if all my worries had fallen apart and fallen at my feet. My mind became stable and I felt infinite joy. Oh Lord of Dwarka, keep your blessings like this (folded hands emoji). Hare Krishna.”

Tejas failed to strike a chord with the audience

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mevara, failed at the box office despite being a larger-than-life action film about a feisty women fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force. Over the past few weeks, the actor had been busy with the film's promotion, where she said the film will evoke a sense of national pride, especially among young Indians.

The aerial action film was released on October 27 and became a forgettable affair at the ticket window, earning an estimated ₹5.5 crore nett in India in its first week, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Tejas had collected ₹1.25 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day. Tejas also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair and the late Rio Kapadia in supporting roles.

