Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare Awards after they send her an invite: 'They want to give me award for Thalaivii'

Updated on Aug 21, 2022 04:00 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has shared in an Instagram note that she is planning to sue a leading magazine. The actor explained why in her note.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

This might take some effort to wrap your head around but Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue a leading magazine after they invited her to their awards night and wanted to award her for Thalaivii. Kangana shared a note on Instagram, explaining her decision. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut on how one should treat villains in life: ‘Make them comedians’)

Kangana shared her message through an Instagram Story. “I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks,” she wrote.

Kangana is nominated in Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for Thalaivii alongside Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan. Her co-star from the movie Raj Arjun is also nominated in Best Supporting Actor category. Neeta Lulla and Deepali Noor got a nomination in Best Costume Design category and Unifi Media earned a Best VFX nod.

Not just Filmfare, Kangana had called for a boycott of Oscars and Emmys too when they did not pay In Memorium tributes to Lata Mangeshkar. "We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards...," Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also wrote, "We should boycott these snooty western awards."

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

