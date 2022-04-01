Actor Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on the recently released film RRR and hailed the film's director SS Rajamouli. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Kangana called it a blockbuster saying that RRR has everything that a film should have. She also urged her fans and followers to watch the movie. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'mast' RRR after catching a screening: ‘And nationalism is my favourite subject’)

In the video, Kangana is seen exiting the theatre and getting in her car. When asked which film she watched, Kangana said, "RRR" and smiled. After a person asked her about the film she said, "Blockbuster, mast ekdum (Amazing). And nationalism is my favourite subject. Isme sab kuch hai jo hona chahiye ek film me (This has everything that a film should have)."

She also added, "I think this is ek blockbuster film 3D me itne dino baad dekha humlogo ne (This is a blockbuster movie that we have watched in 3D after a long time). So please jaake dekhiye (So please go and watch it). It's my most...long live Rajamouli."

Recently, Kangana had praised Rajamouli taking to her Instagram Stories. The actor posted some pictures of SS Rajamouli and wrote, "SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever... He has never ever given an unsuccessful film."

She further added, "Yet the best thing about him is not his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you, sir, sincerely your fan. "

Kangana also informed her fans and followers that she has planned to watch the film with her family tomorrow by writing, "Watching RRR with my family tomorrow when are you watching?"

RRR, made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, had a grand release on March 25 in cinemas and has already grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide and counting. The RRR Hindi alone has grossed over ₹100 crore.

The film is all about a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which is set in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

