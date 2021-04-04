Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut impressed with fan's recreation of Chali Chali, says 'most of my fans are more beautiful than me'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut impressed with fan's recreation of Chali Chali, says 'most of my fans are more beautiful than me'

A fan of Kangana Ranaut impressed the actor with her recreation of her Chali Chali song video, from the film Thalaivi. Kangana could not get over her beauty.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut's fan has recreated her Chali Chali video.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her fan, recreating the Chali Chali song from Thalaivi. Kangana praised the fan's beauty, and noted how most of her fans are more beautiful than her.

"Oh my God you are so gorgeous... most of my fans are more beautiful educated and gorgeous than me," she wrote. In the video, the fan is seen wearing a pink, single-shoulder top and performing some steps from the song in front of a waterfall.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Behold, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's New York travel diary. See pics

As Alia copes with Covid-19, Soni can't resist mothering her with diet advice

From Akshay to Alia; Bollywood stars affected by Covid-19's second wave

Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19: 'Back in action very soon'

The fan replied, "Thank you Kangana!! You inspire us to bring the best out of us!!" On Saturday, Kangana had also shared an edited video of filmmaker Karan Johar dancing to the song. She tweeted, "Best video so far #ChaliChaliChallenge."

Last week, Kangana had also tweeted about how her beauty doesn't compare with J Jayalalithaa's, on whom the film is based. She tweeted, "Thank you for giving so much love to Chali - chali, lot of Hindi speaking people asking was Jayaa maa so beautiful in her debut song? Well I am not a patch on her..."

The song was launched last week by actor Samatha Akkineni. It shows Jayalaithaa's days as a film actor, before she entered politics. Directed by Vijay, the film stars Kangana in the title role and Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. The film depicts the story of Jayalalithaa's life through various stages -- from her struggles in the film industry to reaching the peak of stardom and then venturing into politics. The film is set for theatre release on April 23 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Kangana has asserted that her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres. In a recent tweet, she called film producers Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar names for considering changing the release dates of their films amid mounting Covid-19 cases in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut thalaivi kangana ranaut film

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares edited video of Karan Johar dancing to her song, calls it 'best video of Chali Chali challenge'

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 07:31 AM IST
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reveals the most ‘satisfactory’ role of her career, says 'I was going through similar circumstances'

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 06:19 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP