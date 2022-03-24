Kangana Ranaut is ‘dictating own terms’, says the court: ‘She might be a celebrity but…’

Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan rejected Kangana Ranaut's application in which she sought ‘permanent exemption’ from appearing in the hearings for a defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar. The Mumbai court said that while Kangana maybe a busy celebrity, she is still an accused in the case. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut pulls up at Javed Akhtar case hearing in pink saree, calls it ‘facing hyenas in style’)

As per a report in PTI, the order said, “Per contra, the accused is dictating her own terms for the trial of this case in the manner she likes. Admittedly, the accused cannot claim permanent exemption as of right. The accused has to follow the established procedure of law and terms and conditions of her bail bonds.”.

Magistrate Khan added, “Till date, the accused has not appeared with an intent to cooperate with the court for the trial of allegations levelled against her.”

Lyricist Javed Akhtar filed the complaint against Kangana in the court in November 2020. He had claimed that she had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which damaged his reputation. He said that Kangana made mentions of him while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana then also filed a complaint against Javed in the same court, for alleged "extortion and criminal intimidation".

As per the report, Kangana sought permanent exemption from appearance, saying she is one of the top most actors of the Hindi film industry and she needs to travel to different parts of the country and international locations for professional commitments. The court, however, rejected her application and said, "No doubt, being a celebrity, the accused is having her professional assignments, but she cannot forget that she is an accused in this case."

"For the fair progress of the trial, her cooperation is essential in the matter. It is pertinent to mention here that the accused has built up her mind that her presence in this case is not necessary and her advocate will look after the legal formalities," the court said in the order.

The court added that exempting Kangana from appearing for hearing would be unfair to Javed, who is a ‘senior citizen’.

