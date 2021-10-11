Kangana Ranaut jokes about Thalaivi trending in Pakistan: ‘Relieved to know traitors are not in just our country’

Kangana Ranaut had a hilarious reaction to her film Thalaivi trending in Pakistan on Sunday. The film arrived on Netflix after running in theatres for some time.

Kangana shared a list of ‘Netflix Top 10 in Pakistan on October 10, 2021’. It had Thalaivi trending on the number one spot. She posted it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “On a lighter note jaan ke tasalli hue deshadrohi sirf isi desh me nahi hain (relieved to know that traitors are not in just our country)."

Kangana Ranaut shared a post about Thalaivi on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana portrays the role of former actor and late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film also stars Aravind Swamy and Nassar, among others. It is a multilingual biographical film about the life of Jayalalithaa, who had paired opposite yesteryear matinee idol and late chief minister MGR, thespian late Sivaji Ganesan and many others before charting a successful political career. She died in December 2016 after 75 days of hospitalisation.

Recently, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu objected to certain references about party stalwarts--the late MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, and wanted the scenes deleted. Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said such references were not factual and insisted that barring them the movie was a well-made one with a lot of effort put in and that it will receive good response both from party supporters as well as the general public.

For instance, one scene showed Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR, as seeking a Minister post in the first DMK government and being denied by the late M Karunanidhi, Jayakumar said and asserted the yesteryear matinee idol-turned-politician was never after such posts.

Jayakumar said that the film portrayed as if Ramachandran had sought a Minister's post after Annadurai's death, when Karunanidhi took over the mantle and said "this is not true." In fact, it was MGR who proposed Karunanidhi's candidature for CM's post after Annadurai's death, he said. "It would be better if the scene is deleted," he said.

Some other scenes-- one claiming Jayalalithaa was in touch with the late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi without MGR's knowledge that gave an impression as if she was going against him as well as another one showing Ramachandran "belittling" her also were not true, he said. "So these scenes should be removed. This is our request," he added. "This is a well-made film and if some of the scenes are addressed (deleted), it will become a big hit," Jayakumar added.

(With PTI inputs)