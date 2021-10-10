Kangana Ranaut calls Rekha her godmother in birthday wish for actor, shares pic from Virat-Anushka's reception

Kangana Ranaut has shared a birthday wish for Rekha who turned 67 on Sunday. The Thalaivii actor called the veteran actor her ‘godmother’.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture with Rekha on the occasion. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my Godmother dear Rekha ji…Epitome of grace, elegance and beauty.”

Kangana Ranaut has wished Rekha on her 67th birthday.

The throwback picture is from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception where Kangana had joined Rekha to pose for photographs.

While Kangana calls Rekha her ‘Godmother’, Rekha, too, had said at Marathi Taraka Awards that if she had a daughter, she would have been like Kangana. Kangana had presented Rekha a special award at the event after which, Rekha had showered her with praise in her acceptance speech. She had also called her real life Jhansi ki Rani before the release of Kangana's film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. On the other hand, Kangana, who was dressed in a black silk sari, had revealed that it was gifted to her by Rekha.

Kangana's sister Rangoli had also once revealed that the actor was a 'wannabe' Rekha. She had tweeted on Rekha's birthday in 2019, “Today I will expose Kangana, she is wannabe Rekha ji, here are some pictures please see and decide #theoriginalbadgirl #Rekhaji #ultimatediva.” Rangoli's Twitter account is no more active.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut comments on Aryan Khan case minutes after Hrithik Roshan: 'All mafia pappu coming to his defence'

Rekha had also once surprised Kangana with flowers at 3 am. Kangana had not attended the Filmfare Awards where she won a trophy for her performance in Queen. Talking to a leading daily, Kangana had said, “In the night, at 3 o’clock, Rekha ji came to my house with the award and flowers. Isn’t that amazing? Isn’t that the most amazing thing ever? I mean, I was like, ‘What is this?’ Beyond awards, beyond appreciation, beyond hit and flops. I mean, I wish my parents were here so that someone could share this thrilling moment. That gesture and courtesy of Rekha ji is beyond everything. I was with my friends and was shocked and very impressed that I had been given the award despite my not being there.”