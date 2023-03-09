Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Farah Khan, Subhash Ghai pay tributes to Satish Kaushik: 'Woke up to horrible news…'

Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Soni Razdan expressed grief and paid their tributes to the late filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik. As per a new report, Satish died following a heart attack early Thursday morning. The filmmaker-actor died at the age of 67. (Also Read | Satish Kaushik's last tweet was from a Holi party with Javed Akhtar)

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a picture featuring herself and Satish Kaushik as they shook hands. She wrote, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a tweet about Satish's death. He wrote, "Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family and friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai (brother)!"

Madhur Bhandarkar posted a photo with Satish in which the duo sat together while posing for the camera. Satish was seen smiling in the photo as he was dressed in a floral shirt under a purple jacket and denims.

Madhur wrote, "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity and millions of admires. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti (folded hands emoji) @satishkaushik2."

Early morning on Thursday, actor Anupam Kher shared a black-and-white photo on Twitter featuring himself and Satish. He captioned the post, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! (broken heart emojis)."

Reacting to it, actor Soni Razdan tweeted, "Sad beyond belief at this tragic news." Soni also shared a post and wrote, "Shocked and heartbroken to hear our contemporary @satishkaushik2 is no more. Many of us met him for the first time while we were shooting Mandi. He was a jolly gentle soul always laughing. It’s very hard to believe he’s gone. RIP dear Satish we will miss you terribly."

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post. She wrote, "Too sudden and too sad..the kindest, happiest man." Actor Arbaaz Khan shared a bunch of pictures on Twitter with the kate actor. The photos also starred his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. He wrote, "RIP Satish ji. You will be missed. Om Shanti."

Subhash Ghai shared a picture on Instagram also featuring Satish. He wrote, "It’s just heart-shattering news for me that we lost our one best friend #DEAR SATISH - a man who always laughed even in worst crisis and stood by anyone in his crisis “ A great artiste. Greater human being greatest friend I know. He left us so sudden so soon. I m sad. All at @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas Om shanti."

Earlier, Anupam told news agency PTI that Satish died due to a heart attack early Thursday morning. According to the report, Satish was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. "He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack," Anupam told PTI.

Satish was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab. As a director, his most popular films are Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. Satish who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

