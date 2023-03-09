'Colourful happy': Satish Kaushik's last tweet was from a Holi party with Javed Akhtar

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who died at the age of 67, shared his last post on Twitter on Holi. Taking to the social media platform, Satish on Tuesday posted several pictures as he celebrated the occasion with his friends from the Hindi film industry. Satish was part of the Holi party hosted by lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife-actor Shabana Azmi. (Also Read | Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Anupam Kher pays tribute)

Satish posed with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhry, and Javed in the pictures. In the photos, Satish was seen in an orange coloured T-shirt and white pants. He also wore dark sunglasses. Satish smiled while posing for the pictures. He was seen with colours on his face and outfit.

He captioned the post, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha.. wishing Happy Holi to everyone (rose and hibiscus emojis)." He also added the hashtags--friendship, festival, Holi 2023, and colors.

Early Thursday morning, actor Anupam Kher shared the news about Satish's death in a tweet. He wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared an old picture with Satish on Twitter. She captioned the post, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee reposted a tweet about Satish's death and wrote, “Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!"

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted a picture with Satish. He wrote, "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti. @satishkaushik2."

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956. He was an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

