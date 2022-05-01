Kangana Ranaut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, shares pictures from 'wonderful evening'

Actor Kangana Ranaut had a meeting with Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Kangana met with the CM in her capacity as the brand ambassador of Uttar Pradesh's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. She took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the meeting, and described it as 'wonderful.' Also Read| Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to rumours that Kangana Ranaut is difficult to work with

As per ANI, Kangana had paid a courtesy visit to the UP CM's residence. The actor herself also shared pictures from the visit, along with the caption, "Today I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections…It was a wonderful evening Maharaj ji’s compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me..I feel humbled honoured and inspired."

The pictures showed Kangana and Yogi Adityanath holding a bouquet and a paper bag with the logo of ODOP. Kangana was announced as the brand ambassador for the state government's One District One Product Programme after a meeting with the UP CM in October last year. One District One Product is a flagship programme of the UP government which aims to encourage the indigenous and specialised products and craft that each of the districts of the state has.

The government said at the time that Uttar Pradesh districts produce some products like chikankari, zari zardozi, kala namak rice etc which are found nowhere. In line with the government's statement, Kangana had worn a saree with chikankari work for her latest meeting with the CM. She paired it with pearl earrings and neck piece.

Kangana is currently seen as the host of the captivity-based reality show Lock Upp, which streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. She will be next seen as Agent Agni in the action film Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal.

